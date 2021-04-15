Beyond Identity biometrics launched to Auth0 Marketplace for frictionless authentication

Announcement made on inaugural ‘Identity Management Day’

One week after adding behavioral biometrics in a platform upgrade, Beyond Identity has announced the availability of its passwordless identity management solution on digital identity solutions hub, Auth0 Marketplace.

The integration of Beyond Identity within Auth0 will enable companies to provide frictionless, passwordless authentication for their customers to protect against credential-based attacks while also simplifying user experience.

“The integration between Beyond Identity and Auth0’s identity management platform helps companies achieve a much simpler and more streamlined login experience,” said Beyond Identity CEO Tom Jermoluk.

The firm’s passwordless identity management solution works through trusted certificates, which are defined in public-key cryptography and deployed with TLS encryption. It is also compliant with PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements. “Beyond Identity provides secure authentication – completely eliminating passwords and ensuring devices are secure at the time of login,” Jermoluk added. “This powerful capability reduces a significant source of risk and can stop account takeover attacks in their tracks.”

Commenting on the news, Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0, said the new integration adds “an integral layer to our platform that provides our customers with greater choice and flexibility.”

Keyless, Auraya, and 1Kosmos biometric identity verification and authentication tools have also been added to the Auth0 Marketplace this year.

