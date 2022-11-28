Secunet biometrics software integrated within Suprema ID’s new document reader

Suprema ID has unveiled RealPass-N, a new document reader that integrates the biomiddle biometrics software from secunet.

According to a company announcement, the device will enable the company to expand into existing European markets, particularly in the automated border control (ABC) segment, at a time when the Entry-Exit System (EES)’s development is in its final stages.

“We are happy to include Suprema ID’s latest document reader, RealPass-N, in secunet biomiddle as a platform,” says Dennis Olischlaeger, senior product manager at secunet Security Networks AG.

“This will give our customers the opportunity to choose more affordable biometric and document readers which can also be easily integrated.”

A full-page and multi-functional document reader, the RealPass-N supports multiple document types, including ICAO standard IDs such as e-Passport, e-Visa, ID cards, and barcodes.

The document scanner will run on the secunet’s biomiddle, a standards-oriented platform for biometrics and eID applications that facilitate the replacement of components at any time.

“Adding biomiddle into RealPass-N is expected to secure its position for global projects such as EES, as it is recognized as the international reference implementation and preferred architecture for the use of document readers in ABC,” comments Suprema CEO Bogun Park.

The RealPass-N is not the first Suprema scanner integrating biomiddle and other secunet software. The companies collaborated on several other devices in the past, including the RealScan-G10, the RealScan-S60, the RealScan-D, and the RealScan-FC.

