Papersoft add fingerprint capability from Integrated Biometrics to remote enrollment platform

Digital solutions provider Papersoft has announced the addition of Integrated Biometrics’ fingerprint reading technology to its remote digital service delivery platform .

The Waynbo platform from Papersoft is intended to help businesses with last-mile service delivery in challenging environments.

According to Hugo Pacheco, Papersoft chief product and growth officer, the integration will aid developers in deploying apps that can save time for users as well as improving efficiency by eliminating fraudulent authentication at the point of interaction with an agent. Waynbo also includes a no-code Android app builder for integration into underwriting and custom workflows.

“Papersoft had established relationships in the banking/fintech industries with their innovative onboarding solutions,” explains Integrated Biometrics VP of Sales for EMEA Eleanor Benson in an email to Biometric Update. “With a keen understanding of the financial inclusion initiative going on in Nigeria in 2018, their team began looking for a fingerprint solution that could meet the unique needs of that country. Their research led them to IB’s innovative LES technology which is rugged, low power consumption and lightweight – the perfect solution for mobile enrollment of the unbanked.”

“Our relationship expanded to solutions/sales to Telecommunications companies in Nigeria who were brought into the onboarding process for provision of data into the Nigerian Identification system and continues to this day,” Benson adds.

Benson also notes that a truly mobile biometric solution was needed for agents handling enrollment processes in remote areas of Nigeria.

The Papersoft partnership comes months after Integrated Biometrics discussed the progress that has been made in contactless fingerprint biometrics at an ID4Africa online event in October.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | fingerprint readers | fraud prevention | Integrated Biometrics | onboarding