SecureAuth signs up American reseller for passwordless authentication

IT consulting company SystemDomain has signed a strategic partnership with passwordless solution provider SecureAuth.

As part of the collaboration, U.S.-based SystemDomain will sell SecureAuth’s Arculix solution, designed to provide passwordless, continuous authentication across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

“SystemDomain now offers its customers a complete solution to make the enterprise more secure and protect business-critical data and applications by providing industry-leading most secure and state-of-art authentication solutions,” says the company’s CEO, Shubhi Garg.

“This will enhance SystemDomain’s product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit.”

Mandeep Khera, chief marketing officer at SecureAuth, echoes Garg’s point, saying the move will provide enterprise customers access to the best, advanced authentication solution with the right services expertise.

According to Khera, SecureAuth gets exposure to SystemDomain‘s client portfolio.

“This partnership will open new marketing channels and help to increase the growing market share in the authentication segment,” he adds.

SecureAuth also signed up two resellers for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in October.

More recently, the company joined the Identity Defined Security Alliance and rolled out a new authentication framework.

