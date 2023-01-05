Deadline for seats in optics accelerator coming up fast

A business accelerator focused on sensors, optics and imaging is shaking the bushes ahead a submission deadline for 10 startups.

The deadline to apply for a slot in cohort six for Luminate NY is January 9. Luminate NY is organized by the nonprofit NextCorps. Executives in the nonprofit claim that Luminate NY is the world’s largest accelerator and investment fund for early state startups working on optics, photonics and imaging, as well as related application areas like computer vision.

It would be an opportunity for a facial recognition startup to get funding and insight from industry experts. Entrepreneurs accepted into the six-month program get an immediate $100,000 infusion. Program graduates also compete for some of the $2 million of follow-on fund.

The cohort being selected is scheduled to participate in the program from April through September, 2023.

The accelerator is geographically focused on Rochester and environs, an area long associated with glasswork and imaging.

