Locking incognito tabs with biometrics and pulling out a key ring to log on – new security

A couple advances in securing one’s data have been introduced, although one just does not feel like an advance.

Google has a biometric software advance, but Apple has a security key. A physical key.

Incognito tabs now can be individually locked, according to Google. Chrome for Android users are getting the ability put tabs behind a biometric authentication security wall. The feature already is available to people using Chrome on iOS.

Apple, on the other hand, hopes the security-conscious still have key rings.

The tiny black-and-aluminum devices protect access to Apple IDs and iCloud accounts. They have USB, lightning and NFC interfaces. Without them, no access.

According to technology publisher CNET, the new iOS 16.3 and MacOS 13.2 support the physical keys. Apple mandates that computer owners to have a least two keys because support staff cannot get you back in if you lose a key.

The publication points out that Apple did not get here first. Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and Google offer the same support.

