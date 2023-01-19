Tech5 integrates Imageware biometrics, strengthens NA presence with full asset acquisition

Imageware Systems has been acquired by Tech5 in deal to strengthen the Switzerland-based biometrics provider’s position in North America, according to a company announcement.

All assets of Imageware, including software, contracts and intellectual property, are now property of Tech5 Group’s U.S. subsidiary, Tech5 Inc.

Imageware has 36 years of experience serving federal, law enforcement and public safety customers in North America and elsewhere. The company’s end-to-end biometric identification platform is described in the announcement as having the best user interface and accuracy in the industry, and will now be sold by Tech5.

Tech5 will bring Imageware’s biometrics to new geographies and vertical markets, and also continue to support Imageware’s global customers.

Key members of the Imageware team will join Tech5, across the engineering, support, product, sales and marketing, and other teams.

The biometric authentication software and other products acquired by Tech5 from Imageware will be improved on and expanded, Tech5 says.

“Tech5 has been a partner of Imageware for many years, and we are very excited at this opportunity to combine the offerings and expertise of both companies to bring a richer and more comprehensive biometrics-based offerings to law enforcement, government, and enterprise customers on a global scale,” comments Tech5 Co-founder and CEO Machiel van der Harst. “The combined team extends the capabilities, know-how, and expertise that customers of Imageware have come to expect and rely on.”

“Imageware successfully rebuilt their product portfolio over the last 34 months and have been readying for this moment of merging with a biometrics powerhouse like us to create a biometric authentication company with competitive delineation for the market,” says Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe.

Imageware CEO Kristin Taylor and SVP of Product Management and Sales AJ Naddell discussed the firm’s new direction and product focus with Biometric Update at the end of 2021. Shortly after, the company raised $2.5 million to pursue its strategic review.

“Tech5 represents a strong vision and market approach in line with what customers will require in terms of secure identity management, including critical digital ID,” Parthe adds. “With its innovative biometrics in capture and matching technologies, Tech5 is the ideal new home to build upon Imageware’s rich legacy in the law enforcement and federal market spaces, and will address the state and local, federal, and enterprise customer bases. For example, Tech5 intends to combine its Digital ID offering with the Imageware Authenticate product to deliver a comprehensive solution that can serve ALL – from developed, to developing, as well as underdeveloped countries.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Tech5 concluded a busy 2022 with an investment and the formation of a strategic partnership with uqudo.

