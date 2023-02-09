Chrome Password Manager now supports face, fingerprint biometric security

Google has announced several new security features to the Chrome browser, including one to enable users to leverage a computer’s connected or integrated biometric authentication devices to access credentials stored on Chrome’s Password Manager.

“Google Password Manager is built into Chrome and Android to help you securely create, remember and autofill passwords on your computer or phone,” the company wrote in a blog post this week.

“Now, for supported computers, we’re adding the option to use biometric authentication (to verify it’s you) before filling [in] your saved password.”

Google also confirmed that the capability could be used to reveal, copy or edit passwords saved via the Google Password Manager in both Chrome and Android (without typing in a computer password).

Further, the tech giant writes that it will soon add a new layer of biometric security to the Google app for iOS devices.

“You’ll be able to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of your Google app so that if someone has your device, they won’t be able to open it and gain access to your data,” reads the blog post.

Both biometric features are not widely available yet, but Google confirmed they will be rolled out to all supported devices in the “coming weeks.”

Additional features unveiled in the blog post include virtual card numbers, an expanded SafeSearch setting, a new partnership with the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and a new YouTube Kids Playlist.

The novel capabilities come months after Google announced biometric passkeys support for Android and Chrome devices.

