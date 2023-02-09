Comments sought from working group members on biometric face image quality standard

The international standard for face image quality has reached a comment period, with the distribution of the latest working draft.

Comments are sought from working group members on the Sixth Working Draft (WD6) of the ISO/IEC 29794-5 standard from now until February 17, 2023. The standard covers ‘Biometric sample quality – Part 5: Face image data.’

The working group overseeing the process is chaired by Dr. Christoph Busch, who recently discussed the development of international biometrics standards in an interview with Biometric Update.

The working group is asking for contributions on superior pose estimators, and whether an algorithm should be mandated, or the relevant parts of the standard “left abstract.” Working group members are also asked whether calibration of quality scores needs a “more constructive formulation,” mitigating the impact of yaw angle variations, and whether one of the Annex’s can be simplified.

Busch says in an email that the standard is related to quality requirements from the ISO/IEC 19794-5:2010 and ISO/IEC 39794-5:2019 standards.

In parallel with the development of the standard, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology is running tests for Specific Image Defect Detection (SIDD). The tests are part of the FRVT program run by NIST, and algorithms compliant with the FRVT SIDD API are welcomed. An accompanying ‘API and Concept Document’ was published this week to guide submissions.

The document also outlines the relationship between the tests and the face image data standard, and provides details on how to participate, as well as the quality measurements used.

