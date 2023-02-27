Fingerprint Cards partners on biometric wearables in Europe, residential doors

Biometric wearables startup Flywallet and Fingerprint Cards have formed a collaborative partnership to develop and launch biometric wearables in Europe.

Flywallet’s portfolio of consumer products includes technologies for payments, mobility, access control and healthcare use cases. Its solutions can also be used in ticketing, loyalty and passwordless logins.

The products will now feature Fingerprint Cards biometric sensors, software and algorithms. The sensors will deliver very low power consumption with leading performance, according to the announcement.

“Collaborating with Flywallet will accelerate growth of the biometric wearables market in Europe and improve consumer access to new biometric products that enhance convenience and trust,” Fingerprint Cards Vice President, Head of Sales and Business Development, Payment and Access Roger Carrico says. “For Fingerprints, this partnership is further evidence that our sensors can easily be integrated with other hardware devices to support the development of secure and innovative biometrics products.”

“Together, we are enabling simple and secure biometric technology that people can use to enhance their everyday lives. In an ever-advancing and hyperconnected world, we believe companies that come together will thrive in providing a smooth and secure user experience to access digital services,” says Lorenzo Frollini, founder, CEO and CTO of Flywallet. “Our partnership with Fingerprints follows our goal and direction of building a cyber risk-proof interface to connect physical and digital identities, based on the simplicity of biometrics.”

The partners are showcasing their proof-of-concept wearable product at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

More access integrations

European biometric door lock company ekey has launched a pair of intelligent door access systems with the FPC1020 sensor to provide residents with flexibility, security and convenience.

The ekey sLine and xLine are designed for residential homes and buildings, and managed through the ekey bionyx app running on a smartphone or tablet. The sLine scanner is meant for integration into module door stations, and the xLine is intended as a flush or surface-mounted add-on.

“The intelligent use of a building starts with the moment a person arrives home,” says ekey Managing Director Raphaela Gallner. “Consumers want to feel safe in their own surroundings and with ekey fingerprint scanners, they are a thousand times more secure than the four-digit PIN used with ATM cards.”

Fingerprint Cards also congratulated G+D on the launch of its Convego You card, for which FPC provides the sensor, in a tweet.

