Netcetera picks up digital identity, SSI and payments talent in Kamino merger

Swiss payment and digital identity software developer Netcetera has acquired 100 percent of Slovenia-based mobile app and digital identity developer Kamino to boost its product development.

The merging companies have a history of collaboration, informing the strategic decision to join forces.

Kamino brings expertise in development for digital identity, as well as banking and payments, where Netcetera says it already has a strong end-to-end portfolio. The Slovenian company describes itself as “obsessed with Fintech and Healthtech.” It also brings talent that will be staying on through the merger.

“With this strategic expansion, we are investing in our core strengths with additional business expertise and engineering power and a new location in Ljubljana,” says Netcetera CEO Carsten Wengel. “I’m happy to welcome the 50 new experts to the Netcetera family. With this reinforcement, we can further accelerate digital transformation in all industries.”

The skills Netcetera gets from Kamino also extend to user experience and self-sovereign identity, according to the announcement.

Kamino also built and maintains Slovenia’s national eID app, which follows eIDAS regulations.

Andrej Slapnik, CEO and co-founder of Kamino, says the combined entity will look to innovate digital identity and payments with user-friendly solutions.

The deal follows on the heels of digital identity and security giant G+D taking a majority stake in Netcetera at the end of 2022. Under that deal, Wengel became CEO on February 1.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

