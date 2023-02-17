Securiport sponsors Notre Dame pulse biometrics presentation at Biosignals

U.S. civil aviation security company Securiport has announced it is sponsoring a University of Notre Dame researcher to present his findings, which include research into a novel biometric modality, at the Biosignals conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

Part of a research team funded by Securiport, Jeremy Speth worked on several research papers about remote physiological monitoring and detection for identifying and negating border threats.

At the Biosignals event, running until Saturday, Speth is discussing research that focuses on computer vision, biometrics and machine learning.

He “is part of a team of researchers working on remote pulse estimation that will revolutionize the use of AI/ML analytics, including computer vision, in border management and controls,” said Juan Manuel Segura, director of innovation at Securiport.

The efforts are part of a multi-year academic research agreement between Securiport and the University of Notre Dame’s Computer Vision Research Laboratory (CVRL).

The sponsorship comes almost two years after Kenneth Quinn joined Securiport’s advisory board as senior advisor to CEO Enrique Segura.

