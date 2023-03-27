Computer vision data analytics in the spotlight for retail and small businesses

Call it ‘browsing:’ retailers increasingly have options for AI-assisted video analytics and data analysis software to harvest customer data in hopes of optimizing business. Lumeo, which designs computer vision technology, and the video analytics firm BriefCam both have new offerings targeting retail businesses.

Lumeo has partnered with Grip Places, a Denver-based marketing and data company that offers Video Analytics as a Service (VAaaS) for the retail and restaurant sectors. According to a company blog post, VAaaS combines AI and machine vision to collect demographic data such as age and gender, new versus repeat customers, and mood analysis. It is aimed at small-to-medium businesses that cannot afford in-house data analysis, but want to take advantage of the capabilities presented by AI, machine learning and computer vision.

The VAaaS AI and Machine Vision tools and the intuitive analytics dashboard it is operated from give businesses a better understanding of their data, help them attract new customers, and increase sales, according to Lumeo.

The algorithm that allows Grip Places to distinguish new from repeat customers is of particular note. Grip’s website says its live streaming cameras use face-blurring technology to prevent individual identities from being exposed, and do not record, instead streaming 10-15 second clips that refresh after a few minutes. Customer data is anonymous, and facial recognition is not used.

Lumeo added face biometrics to its portfolio of offerings last year with an integration of the Azure Face Service.

BriefCam debuts fresh platform in Las Vegas

A new tool for customizing data insights is the hook for BriefCam’s latest version of its video analytics platform. The new version, dubbed 2023 M1, incorporates the Massachusetts-based firm’s Custom ClassifID feature, which allows clients to refine object class detection for video search, alerts, and intelligence.

BriefCam says the tool features “environment-specific classifications,” like vehicle types or uniformed employees, allowing users to tailor it for the video analytics that meet their specific needs without transmitting data off-site or outsourcing classification training.

In conjunction with the new version, the company has invested in new infrastructure designed to improve performance, accuracy and speed on its real-time video channels, and enable broader integrations with AI.

Like Lumeo, BriefCam also offers facial recognition technology to customers.

BriefCam showcases its new product at ISC West in Las Vegas this week.

