Identiverse producer acquires Know Identity assets and partners with Liminal on expansion

The assets of the Know Identity conference for digital identity have been acquired from Liminal by the CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), which already hosts the popular Identiverse tradeshow.

Liminal and CRA have also formed a strategic partnership to further expand and develop Identiverse as a franchise. Program extensions, new tracks, more speakers, and new platforms could be introduced.

Identiverse was acquired by CRA in 2021 from Ping identity, and has run since 2013 on one of the digital identity industry’s leading events.

“We’re excited to partner with CRA and the Identiverse franchise,” says Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. “We have always respected the event and recognize its importance to the community, and we’re delighted to partner on adding value. Initially we’ll focus on developing a more expansive list of speakers and topics from areas such as brand strategy, innovation and startup, policy and fintech.”

“Digital identity is at the heart of our digital-first economy, powering better customer experiences and more effective workforce solutions, while enabling enhanced cybersecurity and privacy,” says Andrew Hindle, conference chairman and head of Content and Strategy for Identiverse. “It’s more important than ever for technologists to share best practices; and for business leaders to add digital identity to their strategy. We are delighted to partner with Liminal as we augment the Identiverse offerings to better serve the industry over the coming years.”

Identiverse 2023 takes place May 30 to June 2 in Las Vegas.

Article Topics

acquisitions | conferences | digital identity | Identiverse | Liminal