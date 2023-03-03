Nominations open until April 5 for the 2023 women in biometrics awards

The Security Industry Association (SIA), a trade association for global security solution providers, has announced the call for nominations for its 2023 Women in Biometrics Awards, a recognition program celebrating top women leaders in the biometric security and identity industry.

Identity and security solutions giant Idemia sponsors the program. The awards is also supported by organizational and media partners, including Avisian, Find Biometrics and Biometric Update.

Specifically, the SIA Women in Biometrics Awards recognize women who have shown leadership in academic, public awareness, legislative, or standards efforts; gone above and beyond individual company walls for the larger identity sphere; pioneered product development or innovation; or mentored peers to grow the biometric market.

“Idemia is proud to be a part of the SIA Women in Biometrics Awards once again as a sponsor and applauds the program’s efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the security and biometrics industry,” says Teresa Wu, the VP of Smart Credentials at Idemia.

Last year, in the Women in Biometrics Award category, a quintet of women was honored for their leadership skills in the biometrics and security space.

They included Gena Alexa, founder and CEO of Dignari; Amanda Conley from the Office of Biometrics Identity Management (OBIM) at the U.S. Department for Homeland Security; Idemia NSS Director Delia McGarry; Diane Stephens, a biometric standards coordinator at the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST); and Bobby Varma, CEO and co-founder of Princeton Identity.

This year’s nomination period is open until Wednesday, April 5. A jury of past winners will select the honorees, who will be presented with their awards at a reception on May 16 during the 2023 SIA GovSummit in Washington, D.C. The SIA GovSummit is a government security conference that connects industry technologists with government security professionals to share information and insights on security topics.

“We encourage solution providers and professionals in our industry to get involved and nominate female leaders for recognition in this renowned program,” adds Wu.

