Next Biometrics wins purchase order to supply fingerprint sensors for notebooks

Chinese company Hengyu is introducing a new biometric keyboard, which incorporates fingerprint sensors provides by Norwegian firm Next Biometrics.

A press release says the new keyboard will enable advanced secure access control for notebooks and PCs across different platforms.

“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Hengyu,” says Ulf Ritsvall, SVP of sales and marketing for Next Biometrics. “Our partner has developed a promising high-security add-on product for notebooks or PCs. We are excited that yet another interesting biometric product includes Next sensors.

Next’s core market is India, but it has been expanding in the Chinese biometrics marketplace, one of the world’s largest. Under a deal with Chinese distributor XM Holder signed last year and worth roughly US$247,000, Next will supply several of its Active Thermal fingerprint sensor models for use by new customers in India, China, Indonesia and other Asian countries. It also entered a partnership with Guangzhou-based tech firm, Wiser.

This latest design-win and purchase order is a boost for Next, following on less-than-stellar fourth quarter and fiscal financials.

