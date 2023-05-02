BIO-key expands IAM market footprint in Africa with two new partnerships

BIO-key recently struck two deals with Angola-based software development company Pixel Infinito and Nigeria-based cybersecurity firm Ethnos IT Solutions as part of efforts to expand the market for its biometrics-based identity access management solutions (IAM) and its international channel partner program.

Through the partnership with Pixel Infinito, BIO-key will make its IAM solutions such as the PortalGuard biometric platform available to customers in Angola and adjacent markets who are looking to boost their cybersecurity architecture, according to an announcement.

Thanks to the deal, Pixel also becomes a member of BIO-Key’s Channel Alliance Partner Program which will enable partners develop new recurring revenue streams via BIO-key’s full line of solutions.

The company will also have access to the latest technologies and tools to help it meet the specific needs of its many clients of renowned brands.

“We are very excited to establish this strategic partnership with BIO-key to further expand our offerings of industry leading information security solutions. Together, we will be able to provide complete and highly secure solutions to meet our customers’ security needs in Angola and beyond,” says Marcos Lisboa, founder and general manager of Pixel Infinito.

José Francês, VP of sales for Africa, Europe, and Brazil at BIO-key also commended the deal saying “Pixel Infinito offers us access to Angola and adjacent markets, including non-English speaking areas, with our unique IAM and Identity-Bound Biometrics solutions, leveraging Pixel’s strong reputation and local relationships as a well-respected cybersecurity VAR.”

For the other deal with Ethnos, BIO-key also hopes to use the partnership to sell its IAM solutions to more African customers seeking to improve their cybersecurity, secure access and user experience.

By the deal, Ethnos IT Solutions also joins the Channel Partner Program of BIO-key whose international presence will also be strengthened.

“With this partnership we look forward to expanding our international channel program,” says Francês in a separate announcement. “With Ethnos we have the ability to provide our unique IAM and Identity-Bound Biometrics solutions to their customers across Africa, leveraging their reputation as a trusted VAR and respected leader in the cybersecurity market.”

“We are very excited to partner with BIO-key. As renowned Cybersecurity experts and a leading Value-Added Reseller, this collaboration expands our capabilities and market reach and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” says Ethnos CEO Peter Ejiofor.

Last month, BIO-Key announced an integration of its PortalGuard IDaaS platform with BeyondTrust.

