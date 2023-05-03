Paravision COO appointed to US Commerce Department AI advisory committee

Paravision President and Chief Operating Officer Benji Hutchinson has been appointed to the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIC), Subcommittee on Law Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The executive made the announcement on Linkedin last week, where he also thanked the Security Industry Association (SIA) for their help throughout the application.

“Special thanks to [SIA] for their help throughout the nomination process. Looking forward to playing a role in ensuring America continues to dominate the artificial intelligence space,” Hutchinson writes.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hutchinson will belong to the NAIC for a three-year term as an unpaid volunteer. The U.S. government directed the committee to provide recommendations on several topics related to AI competitiveness.

These include progress in implementing the National AI Initiative Act of 2020, analysis of issues related to the AI workforce, how to leverage Initiative resources, and more.

Paravision is a biometrics contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense.

SITA and ŌURA appoint fresh executive talent

Another company appointing new talent is aviation technology specialist SITA, which has hired Patrik Svensson Gillstedt as its senior vice President of strategy and growth enablement.

Gillstedt will be in charge of SITA’s growth strategy, as well as the company’s value proposition, brand development, and innovation and ESG activities.

Health biometrics wearables supplier Ōura also completed a new hire to support the company’s growth. To this end, Ōura appointed Dorothy Kilroy as its first-ever chief commercial officer.

Kilroy will lead the company’s business development, partnerships, sales, and operations. She joins Ōura after eight years and three executive positions at Airbnb.

The hire comes almost a year after Ōura announced the appointment of Tom Hale as its CEO and a capital valuation of $2.55 billion.

Article Topics

AI | appointments | biometrics | facial recognition | Oura | Paravision | SITA