Pindrop makes noise with tech giant partnerships

Pindrop has announced new deals with Google and, in the Japanese market, the IT service provider NTT Data, widening the reach of the U.S. company’s voice biometrics internationally.

According to a release, Pindrop’s suite of voice authentication products is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace for deployment in call centers. Availability through Google promises faster, easier deployment of Pindrop’s biometric tools, with the tech giant’s robust cloud infrastructure providing reliability.

Citing a spike in fraud attacks, Vijay Balasubramaniyan, the CEO and co-founder of Pindrop, said that services and insurance organizations need better, safer, more convenient authentication methods that factor in customer experience. “By making our solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace,” he said, “we’ll be able to bring these benefits to even more companies to enable the next generation of fraud defense.”

The NTT Data deal, meanwhile, brings Pindrop’s deep learning and AI-powered voice security offerings to a wide array of the IT firm’s clients in Japan, which include businesses in health care, finance and retail.

“We believe that voice security and multi factor authentication will play an increasingly important role in protecting businesses and consumers alike,” says Tomonori Kohara, head of the network solutions division for NTT Data. “We are excited to partner with Pindrop to bring their world-class voice security solutions to the Japanese market.”

A recent self-funded report from Pindrop, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, found that fraud is twice as likely to occur in U.S. states with strong restrictions on biometrics.

