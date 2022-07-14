Pindrop voice biometrics integrated into enterprise provider’s call center platforms

Customers of Odigo, a company that supplies systems for contact centers worldwide, will be able to use Pindrop‘s biometric voice authentication and anti-fraud technologies after the two firms formed a partnership – the latest of many for the voice specialist.

Pindrop’s cloud-based products will be added to the Odigo Connect marketplace from where customers will be able to incorporate solutions such as Pindrop Protect to protect against fraud and Pindrop Passport for caller authentication. Pindrop also promises that intelligence from voice interactions allows customers to handle callers more efficiently.

Pindrop’s products are built on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Pindrop Protect analyses 1,300 features of each call to detect subtleties which may indicate fraud. Pindrop Passport passively authenticates callers while they speak as part of multi-factor authentication.

Odigo operates in more than 100 countries for over 250 large enterprise clients.

“Our strategic partnership with Odigo and the addition of our cloud-based solutions into the Odigo Connect marketplace represents a significant step in our continued growth in the European market, as we seek to support call centres to reduce the risk of potentially damaging fraudulent activity and increase brand loyalty among their customer base,” says Gahn Lane, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Pindrop.

This is the latest in a string of new partnerships. The Atlanta-based firm recently joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as an Independent Software Vendor. As with Odigo Connect, the program makes Pindrop’s software available to its clients.

Pindrop also added passive authentication to its VeriCall Technology offered by its Next Caller subsidiary. Earlier in the year, the Bandwidth call center technology platform also integrated Pindrop’s biometrics for its customers.

The global voice biometrics market is projected to reach US$21 billion by 2026 according to the latest forecast by Global Industry Analysis.

Pindrop also presented three research papers on voice biometrics at the 2022 International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, & Signal Processing (ICASSP). They examine age estimation, backwards compatibility for voice biometrics systems and ways to improve automatic speech recognition transcription systems dealing with complex audio situations such as call centers.

