AuthID, Enacomm, 1Password, Microsoft and Videosign announce executive appointments

Businesses providing identity verification and biometrics have added c-suite leaders and high-ranking executives to help build up their customer bases. Prominent among them is a voice biometrics pioneer switching to the company that acquired his last one.

AuthID is continuing its hiring spree as it strives to avoid being delisted from the Nasdaq. The company announced its new Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto, who will succeed current CFO Annie Pham. Selitto will join the biometric authentication and verification company after serving as vice president of revenue operations at Zero Hash, a company that provides infrastructure for digital assets.

In March, AuthID named Rhon Daguro its new CEO. Daguro previously worked alongside Selitto at digital identity verification firm Socure. The company also appointed three new sales VPs focusing on providing authentication services to enterprises.

Enacomm CRO

Fintech solution provider Enacomm has named its new chief revenue officer, Stacey Zuniga, who will be tasked with striking strategic partnerships among financial institutions. This includes promoting Enacomm’s artificial intelligence (AI)-backed virtual assistant with voice authentication for banking applications called Emerie launched in May.

This is Zuniga’s second stint at the Tulsa, Oklahoma-headquartered company after leaving his former position to join fintech-focused Iridium Payments Group. Enacomm says that Zuniga will focus on developing technology partnerships and channel relationships and play a key role in driving a strategic vision for the firm’s financial suite of products.

1Password CMO

After announcing its foray to biometric authentication, 1Password has appointed a new chief marketing officer, Melton Littlepage. Littlepage will bring his experience to the password manager software maker from its executive roles at sales execution platform Outreach and cybersecurity firm Tenable.

“Melton is the perfect fit for Chief Marketing Officer at a pivotal moment in the 1Password growth story,” says CEO of 1Password Jeff Shiner as the firm plans to broaden its product offerings to serve increasingly complex customer needs. In July, 1Password announced a private beta test for biometric passkey account access on iOS and iPadOS with plans for rollouts on other platforms.

Microsoft GM of security and biometrics

Microsoft is also continuing its push into biometrics by naming Brett Beranek its new general manager for security and biometrics. The executive is taking a new position with the tech giant after more than a decade at Nuance Communications. Nuance was acquired by Microsoft in a $19.7 billion deal completed last year.

Beranek said in a LinkedIn post that his mission will be to “hyper-scale” Microsoft’s voice biometrics authentication. In July, Microsoft also outlined how its Azure AI Face can provide face biometrics services and technologies across the verification industry.

Videosign head of business growth

Finally, UK-based digital signature software company Videosign has announced it will be expanding its sales and marketing division which will be led by Nina Hinton as its new head of business growth.

Videosign provides an online meeting platform with the built-in ability to sign and witness documents remotely and verify identities using facial recognition, preventing fraud and identity theft. The expansion plans come after the firm raised around $1.4 million from investors in April to develop its online security platform.

“Videosign was created for signing documents, but we’re interested in how else we can use it – for instance, we have seen a trend of clients using Videosign for exam invigilation,” says Hinton.

