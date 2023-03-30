New CEOs named by AuthID, NEC America

New top-level executives mark the zenith of an overhaul at AuthID and a regional unification for NEC America to better serve its global biometrics customers. Senior appointments were also announced by Incode, and Vsblty, while Identos appointed multiple new members to its advisory board.

New CEO, board chairman for AuthID

Two experienced executives Rhon Daguro and Joe Trelin have been appointed respectively as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of digital ID authentication provider AuthID.

New CEO and former Socure CRO Daguro brings over 20 years of sales, marketing, technology, digital identity management and venture capital experience to AuthID. He says he will use his expertise, vision, and energy to escalate the company’s performance and market presence.

Trelin, who has been a member of the AuthID Board since April 2022, says his objective in his new role is to help the company “advance to its next stage of growth.”

The executive changes at AuthID come as part of demands by the company’s biggest shareholder Stephen Garchik to disburse funding for restricted capital requirements through the first quarter of next year.

NEC Europe CEO to take charge of NEC America

Sales, business development, and operations management expert Chris Jackson from 1 April takes over as President and CEO of NEC America, a role he will cumulatively hold with his current function of NEC Europe chief executive.

A company announcement discloses that he will also be promoted to the position of senior vice president for NEC Corporation.

Jackson is taking over the NEC America role from Masahiro (Mark) Ikeno, who has been in charge of it since 2017.

“I have great confidence in Chris to continue the positive trajectory we have built at NEC America over the last five-plus years,” Ikeno says in a statement. “He is a proven leader with a terrific vision for the business and the region.”

Having NEC America and NEC Europe under one leadership will enable a closer working relationship between the two important and growing regions and make streamlining and customer interaction easier, the company says.

“I look forward to leading the fantastic teams both in America and in Europe and helping create social value by leveraging our leading technologies such as biometrics, AI, 5G and service provider networking,” Jackson says. “We have a number of global customers with operations in Europe and the U.S. This alignment will enable us to better streamline across the regions, making it easier for customers to interact with NEC.”

NEC America has recently promoted two VPs to guide its public-sector biometrics business.

Vsblty gets new executive chairman

Digital media, analytics and tech veteran Luiz Barros is assuming the role of executive chairman of Vsblty.

Apart from his membership of the board prior to his latest appointment, Barros is known for his prowess as a tech entrepreneur and has also won awards for his talent in shaping the marketing and media industries.

“We are indeed fortunate to have attracted Luiz to our leadership team. He is widely recognized as a global expert in marketing, data, analytics, media, marketing and technology — all the key areas that drive Vsblty’s business. Luiz represents the next generation of Vsblty leadership and will help us expand our data narrative, drive our strategic collaborations and accelerate our growth trajectory,” says Vsblty Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton.

Incode hires VP of Trust

The ID verification experience offered by Incode is expected to be scaled up with the appointment of Domingo Guerra as executive vice president of trust.

An announcement from the company mentions that Guerra will in his new role run and manage the trust and credibility of Incode and its entire portfolio of biometric and identity solutions.

“Guerra brings to Incode unparalleled expertise and market visibility, a deep passion for cybersecurity and data privacy, and a track record of innovation that will help Incode raise the bar for trust in the online world. We are thrilled to have him join our team during this period of hyper-growth,” says CEO Ricardo Amper.

The official comes to Incode with a track record of experience from different tech companies including Appthority, the one he founded and which was acquired in 2018.

Guerra is an investor, advisor and board member at a couple of companies and says he is joining the Incode team to further advance privacy and trust in the digital world.

Incode announced partnerships recently as part of its plan to expand its global market presence.

Identos adds advisors

A pair of health industry experts have joined the advisory board of Identos, according to a company announcement.

Peter L. Levin is CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Amida Technology Solutions, which provides data management and data security tools.

Jeremy Theal is CMIO of Alberta Health Services, where he oversees the provincial clinical information system.

