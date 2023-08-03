Myanmar’s biometric data collection sparks rights violation fears

A biometric data collection process underway in Myanmar as part of a plan for issuing 10-digit unique national ID cards has sparked criticisms among rights activists who say the military regime could use the process to exacerbate an already worrying human rights situation.

According to an EngageMedia article, in June and July, the military regime trained biometric data collectors, who then collected biometric and biographical data of citizens in many towns and cities of the country.

Since its 2021 military takeover, the Myanmar government has been accused of rights abuses, including stifling freedom of expression through internet shutdowns and mobile network restrictions.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Immigration and Population oversees the collection of fingerprints, iris and face biometrics from registrants and other personal information such as their name, address, blood type and phone number. The data collection involves citizens of 10 years and older, as well as foreign nationals living in the country.

Activists claim that the personal data collected for the digital ID card project could be used for surveillance and to suppress dissent from those criticizing the excesses of the government.

EngageMedia also alludes to human rights activists who have accused the regime of gliding into a “digital dictatorship” whereby the ICT space in the country is controlled with an iron fist.

In 2021, Human Rights Watch, in a statement, also raised concerns over a facial recognition surveillance project initiated by the junta. The concerns were raised as the first phase of the project rolled out with over 300 AI-equipped surveillance cameras installed in the capital.

Myanmar first unveiled plans for a national biometric database in 2019.

