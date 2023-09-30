iBeta is accredited to expand biometric quality assurance and performance testing

Colorado-based iBeta Quality Assurance has been certified with accreditation to expand their biometric security testing capabilities. In a release, the firm announced the results of a bi-annual NIST audit under the National Volunteer Laboratory Program (NVLAP) Testing LabCode 200962-0 for the new 30107-3:2023 standard.

The accreditation certifies iBeta to conduct biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing to standards ICO/IEC 30107-1 (2016), 30107-3 (2017) and 30107-4 (2020). Additionally, it expands capabilities for the biometric scenario and technology performance testing used in iBeta’s Bake-off and Face-off services to the ISO/IEC 19795 standard.

Certificate of Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for biometrics testing is effective through September 30, 2024, and is listed on iBeta’s website.

“With these accreditations, iBeta can provide our clients a wide range of testing to various standards along with our Face-off and Bake-off and custom biometrics testing services,” says Ryan Borgstrom, Director of Biometrics at iBeta. “We are pleased be able to assist the biometrics industry by providing extensive independent third-party testing solutions.”

While iBeta contimues to prioritize testing for conformance to international standards, it has also advocated for Ad Hoc testing on experimental and specialized biometrics technologies that may fall beyond the scope of existing standards. The firm outlined their position in a recent white paper, “Biometric Ad Hoc Testing: When the Standards Don’t Meet Your Goals.”

