FPC announces match-on-chip biometric system for PCs, Thales card integration

Biometric sensor manufacturer Fingerprint Cards announced the launch of its Match-on-Chip biometric system for PC manufacturers and that its second generation T-Shape sensor module will be integrated into Thales’ Bio Smart Card.

Biometric system for PC manufacturers

Fingerprint Cards announced the launch of its new biometric system for PC manufacturers, which is now being evaluated by several PC OEMs. The Match-on-Chip system consists of a customized microcontroller unit (MCU) combined with a fingerprint sensor.

Unlike Match-on-Host systems that perform biometric authentication on a computer’s CPU, Match-on-Chip systems offer higher security by storing the user’s biometric data on a separate MCU, the announcement reads. The company offers both, but expects Match-on-Chip to continue gaining traction while its counterpart declines in popularity. Match-on-Chip systems also have a higher selling point.

Fingerprint Cards’ system was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list for Windows Hello. It also leads the fingerprint sensor market for Chromebooks and integrates with products from four of the world’s six largest PC manufacturers.

“The launch of Fingerprints’ complete biometric system further enhances our highly competitive offering to PC OEMs, and we are well-positioned to increase our market share…we are now entering into formal customer evaluation processes,” says President of Mobile, PC and Access China Haiyuan Bu.

“Our MCU development project has been endorsed from the start by our key PC customers, as total system ownership by Fingerprints will allow for better overall system performance. Other benefits include cost optimization, reduced margin stacking and increased supply chain control.”

T-Shape sensor module integration

The company also announced that its second T-Shape (T2) sensor module is integrated into Thales‘ new SafeNet IDPrime Bio Smart Card, a FIDO2 card for authentication.

The Bio Smart Card gives users passwordless authentication with on-card fingerprint scanning. The card can be used to secure a variety of devices and data. The user’s biometric data is stored on the card, which provides security and adheres to GDPR regulations.

“Thanks to the wide partnership we have with Thales, we continue to innovate and are constantly strengthening our collaboration, now bringing a FIDO2 card to market, integrating biometrics by Fingerprints. The FIDO2 Smart Card can be used for a wide range of different logical access applications and is an excellent defense against phishing attacks for end-users,” says Fingerprints VP, Head of Sales and Business Development Roger Carrico.

