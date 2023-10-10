Pragmatic execs to provide peak at alternative to silicon biometric sensors

The fingerprint sensors that most consumers are familiar with from their mobile phones and tablets provide an adequate performance level to make unlocking the device more convenient. They tend to be made with silicon as a semiconductor material, which comes with certain limitations, according to Pragmatic Semiconductor.

Those limitations, and Pragmatic’s technology for advancing beyond them, is the subject of the next Biometric Update webinar, “A silicon-free future for biometric sensors.”

Silicon is used to make capacitive fingerprint sensors, and is often also built into less-common thermal sensors.

Pragmatic has developed biometric sensors with flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) technology that the company says dramatically lowers costs, reduces environmental impact and speeds up time-to-market.

Pragmatic Commercial Director for Foundry Vincent Barlier and David Verity, senior director of design platform will join Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt to discuss the latest developments in the market for and technology behind fingerprint sensors.

The discussion will cover why silicon is so commonly used and what that means for the biometrics market, what alternatives are available, and how they can be used in practical applications.

The webinar will be held at 10:00 Eastern on Thursday, October 12. Attendance is free with registration.

