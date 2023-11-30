HID wins driver’s license contract in Finland

HID Global has won the contract to provide Finland with new driver’s license cards and personalization services as it continues to seek new public contracts.

For the project, the Texas-based trusted identity company has partnered with CardPlus Systems, a German supplier of ID documents, services and systems, including biometric authentication systems. HID’s solution includes smartcards securing access to device data for drivers, law enforcement, companies and workshops, according to its release.

The products, which include software, hardware, and equipment, will follow the European Union’s new regulation for smart tachographs.

The 27-member bloc plans to make digital recorders that enforce driving and resting times mandatory equipment for professional drivers by 2026. The regulation entered into force in 2020. The second-generation tachographs were designed to replace analog instruments and can record key information on international freight and passenger transport.

“We are proud to collaborate with the government of Finland and contribute to the enhancement of the country’s driver’s license and tachograph systems,” says Craig Sandness, HID’s Senior Vice President and Head of Citizen Identity and Secure Issuance.

HID has been busy searching for new opportunities this year. In September, it presented a new telehealth product using facial recognition in partnership with Certify Health in the U.S. while in August, it teamed up with Clemson University in South Carolina to help students and staff to add their IDs to Apple Wallet.

Earlier this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with UK digital ID company iPassport to develop a biometric verification system for air travel and landed a deal with Bahrain for its passport technology.

The company achieved a SOC 2 Type 2 certification for its HID Origo Mobile Identities solution in July.

