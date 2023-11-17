US most challenging digital nomad destination for ID verification: Regula

Digital nomads working in the United States encounter the most challenges when trying to use services that require identity verification, according to a new survey by Regula.

The Latvia-based ID verification company surveyed professionals on the move across the U.S., United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. The company compiled a list of the ten most common activities requiring ID verification for holders of foreign passports, such as visa applications, boarding a flight, and obtaining a mobile SIM card or a bank account.

The U.S. stood out as the country with the most frustrating verification processes, according to digital nomads. The top hurdle was crossing the border (21 percent of respondents), followed by checking into a hotel (19 percent), renting accommodation (19 percent), activating a new mobile phone or SIM card (17 percent) and securing a rental car (14 percent).

The United Arab Emirates landed in second place with medical insurance and procuring age-restricted products proving to be the most painful identity verification process for foreigners.

On the other end of the spectrum was Germany which scored high for routine ID verification processes. Only 10 percent of digital nomads said that applying for a visa was a hurdle, followed by boarding a flight (8 percent), checking into a hotel (6 percent), activating a new mobile phone or SIM card (7 percent), opening a bank account (10 percent) and obtaining medical insurance (9 percent).

The most prevalent issue encountered by working travelers in ID verification was expiring ID documents (19 percent) and providing proof of residency (19 percent).

The survey was conducted by Sapio Research in September 2023 using an online survey of digital nomads and fraud prevention professionals.

