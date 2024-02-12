Biometrics get folded into situational awareness in buyout

Reveal Technology has bought DFL Technology. The result will be conventional situational awareness that includes identities and biometric scanning in the field.

No financial details were released.

DFL brings biometrics to Reveal, which makes geospatial and terrain modeling software for decentralized operations.

DFL’s CEO, Isaac Riddle, will lead Reveal’s identity and biometrics business unit.

Riddle said he expects joined firm to “make a tangible impact on the front lines, enhancing both warfighter capabilities and operational effectiveness.”

Other companies in this area have chosen partnerships, like the one between Tech5 and Leidos.

