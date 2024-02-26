Unissey strengthens face biometrics market position with cybersecurity certification

Unissey, which provides AI-based facial biometric identity verification and authentication, has been granted cybersecurity certification based on ISO/IEC 30107-3, marking a significant milestone fraud protection assurance for the Paris-based startup. A release says that CLR Labs, an independent European laboratory specialized in biometrics, digital identities and digital security technology, conducted the evaluation, while cybersecurity and data security compliance firm LSTI issued the certificate.

Unissey says the new cybersecurity certification, concerning presentation attacks covered by ISO/IEC 30107-3 and other threats, marks a major technological leap and a significant milestone in the company’s quest for European market share in the digital identity, verification and fraud-prevention space. Unissey withstood over 70,000 attempted attacks, both generic and specific, demonstrating the robustness of its algorithm and its broad coverage of identity fraud attacks across the spectrum, including both presentation attacks and injection attacks – the latter, in particular, showing the firm’s adaptability to constantly evolving threats.

The company was assessed as conformant with ISO/IEC 30107-3 in a pair of tests by CLR Labs and iBeta, both in 2022.

Unissey’s mission is to set a standard for European biometrics firms that are native to the industry, so to speak, rather than global giants whose biometrics divisions piggyback on majority business in related markets. Per the release, the certification strengthens Unissey’s position as a continental leader in facial biometrics, and confirms its capacity to meet emerging needs within the framework of the European identity portfolio.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLR Labs | cybersecurity | face biometrics | injection attacks | presentation attack detection | Unissey