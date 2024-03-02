Biometrics entering wider use at work and at play

Government and business biometrics deployments to make employee time and attendance tracking more reliable lead a series of items about major market segments among this week’s most-read articles on Biometric Update. South Sudan is getting money to clean up its public payroll, and the UK has issued guidelines and warnings. Progress in large markets on the consumer biometrics side include a prominent place at Visa’s revamped innovation center and a deal with the NFL for Wicket. BrainChip and Nviso’s real-time behavior analysis also drew reader’s interest.

Top biometrics news of the week

Legislation has been introduced in Illinois to provide a legal basis to issue mobile driver’s licenses, with support from one of the state’s most powerful officials. Police would be able to accept the mDL, but could also demand a physical ID. The bill is now at the committee stage.

The World Bank is backing a biometric public service payroll cleanup in South Sudan with $10 million in funding. Kicking ghost workers off of government ledgers could boost the young country’s weak finances, and officials have called for wide application of the registry, including for the military. The total cost of the project is estimated at $34 million over four years.

The United Kingdom’s data protection authority has published new guidance on the use of biometrics for tracking worker time and attendance. Biometrics can be used, but only under specific conditions. The ICO also served a warning to eight facilities operators that they were not in compliance with their biometric employee management systems, singling out Serco Leisure.

BrainChip and behavior analysis developer Nviso have partnered to create an integrated system for real-time behavior analysis. BrainChip contributes its Akida IP and processors, while Nviso brings its computer-vision based behaviour analysis. The partners are targeting applications in consumer electronics, surveillance and the automotive industry.

Visa’s palm biometric payments system was featured at an event showcasing the company’s Singapore Innovation Center. A company executive says he does not expect the technology to reach mass market adoption in the immediate future, but does anticipate biometric retail payments joining the mainstream during the next decade.

The NFL has drafted Wicket to provide biometric entry for at all 30 league football stadiums next year, under the league’s Express Access platform. The rollout follows three and a half years of testing by the NFL, including Wicket’s biometric ticketing at several stadiums last year.

Digital public infrastructure will add between 2 and 4 percent to India’s GDP by 2030, domestic tech industry body Nasscom forecasts in a new report. The report also suggests that the country will achieve some of that growth by reducing its digital divide. The UIDAI, meanwhile, reports that Aadhaar is now being used for authentication 80 million times each day, on average.

The UK’s DSIT published a document outlining its priority areas for research in the year ahead, with digital identity prominent among them. CSDI is tasked with looking into improving digital ID security and inclusiveness. Concerns about AI, including algorithmic bias, will also be examined by government researchers in 2024.

Switzerland has launched a tender for online identity verification provider for its national digital identity. The contract will apparently be drawn from a $200 million budget, which must cover project and pilots through 2028. The government is looking for an SDK for integrating face biometrics, liveness detection and ID document verification with the country’s digital wallet.

Police in Pakistan are getting access to more real-time facial recognition systems, including via safe city projects in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. The systems include more than 3,000 cameras and databases with images from driver’s license and criminal records.

A SITA blog post reviews the company’s vast experience in biometrics and other airport IT, from IATA’s One ID initiative to self-service touchpoints in the U.S. and China and implementing Digi Yatra at five airports in India. The blog post coincides with SITA’s 75th birthday.

The OnlyFake fiasco sheds light on some uncomfortable truths that businesses and identity verification providers must face together, writes Inverid Business Development Manager Rob Brown in a Biometric Update guest post. Brown provides some tips for businesses to proactively face the threat of ID fraud powered by generative AI.

