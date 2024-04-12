FB pixel

HID introduces access through Google Wallet, new reader module

Stephen Mayhew
Secure identity products maker HID Global is upgrading its products and releasing new services.

The U.S.-based company launched the OMNIKEY SE Reader Core, a successor to its flagship iCLASS SE Reader Module line which allows third-party solutions for contactless access using near-field communication (NFC) or Bluetooth.

The module allows access control with RFID-based authentication and verification for use cases such as elevators, turnstiles, EV charging stations, vending machines, smart lockers and attendance tracking. It supports high and low-frequency credentials, including HID Mobile Access via Bluetooth Low Energy and Apple Wallet.

“The OMNIKEY SE Reader Core is built on the new OMNIKEY platform that consolidates and optimizes HID’s desktop reader and reader module offerings to create a smarter, unified embedded and desktop product portfolio,” the company says in a statement. “It is mobile-ready by default, including Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to support credentials in Apple Wallet.”

Another offering from HID is access control mobile credentials in Google Wallet, allowing users to access buildings, spaces, and systems.

The mobile credential was created in partnership with smart building software makers Smart Spaces and Cohesion. The companies aim to use the Google Wallet mobile credentials for company badges that can be distributed remotely on Android phones.

“Being one of the first in North America to partner with HID to deliver mobile credentials in Google Wallet sets a new benchmark for seamless and secure access solutions, says Cohesion CEOThru Shivakumar. “We are thrilled that this launch will debut at the Ion, Houston’s largest innovation hub.”

The mobile credentials are currently limited to 10 countries, including the U.S., the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia and France.

HID was recently recognized for its security design in Bahrain’s biometric passport with the London Design Awards, the High Security Printing Award and the iF Design Award.

