More Australians can now use mDLs

Launch in Victoria follows mobile driver license implementation in other states
| Joel R. McConvey
More Australians can now use mDLs
 

Victoria is the latest Australian state to adopt mobile driver’s licenses as a valid form of digital ID. A release from the office of the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, the full rollout follows a successful six month trial of mobile driver’s licenses in the city of Ballarat, and will mean that more than 4.5 million of Victoria’s drivers can switch from physical ID cards to digital licenses. At first, only fully licensed drivers, motorcyclists, or large vehicle operators will be eligible, but the program will expand to cover learners by 2025.

The digital cards can serve as proof of identity, and a wide spectrum of entities that require photo ID, from restaurants to police to Australia Post, will be ramping up adoption. It will use a timed QR code for authentication and will show any suspensions, revocations or updates to personal information in real-time. (Revoked licenses can still be used as a valid as a form of ID.) A dynamic hologram also adds security. The document will be accessible through the VicRoads or Services Victoria apps.

“Our digital driver licenses will make it easier for Victorians when they go about their day-to-day lives – whether that’s driving around, renting a car, collecting a parcel or visiting a licensed venue,” says Minister for Roads Melissa Horne. Her colleague, Minister for Government Services Gabrielle Williams, confirmed of the mDLs that “from next month millions of Victorians can access them on their phones alongside other government-issued cards like a Working with Children Check, seniors card or fishing license.”

Victoria follows South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland in implementing a mobile drivers license program.

Australia has been on something of a digital identity roll lately, with advancements on its national digital ID program.

