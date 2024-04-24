New LLM version boosts SenseTime stock to fraction of former price

Trading in SenseTime stock on the Hong Kong exchange was paused on Wednesday following a 30 percent surge sparked by the release of a new version of the facial recognition developer’s large language model.

The pause was likely triggered by an automatic “cooling off” period for spiking stocks, but an investment manager told Nikkei that SenseTime may have voluntarily halted trading until it can release clarification about the new version of SenseNova. It closed at 0.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.10) on Wednesday.

The surge in stock price brought SenseTime to 20 percent of its peak market capitalization a year ago, when SenseNova was first released.

Article Topics

biometrics | China | facial recognition | financial results | generative AI | SenseTime | stocks