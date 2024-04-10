Precise Biometrics: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

April 10, 2024 – 2023 was a year of transitioning to new markets and verticals for Precise Biometrics, with revenues dropping by 17.5 percent to SEK 75.1 million (approximately US$7 million) and an EBITDA loss of SEK 1.7 million ($160,000).

Precise’s strategy for the past fiscal year was largely oriented around its YOUNiQ biometric access control software. The company launched an initiative to bring YOUNiQ Visitor and YOUNiQ Access to American customers, including new distribution partnerships, and improved its bank balance with a preferential share issue netting SEK 40 million ($3.7 million).

Annual recurring revenue grew to SEK 18.3 million ($1.7 million) during full-year 2023, from SEK 16.2 million in 2022, according to the company’s annual report.

Precise reports declining earnings and sales

Feb 16, 2024 – The fingerprint verification software vendor has reported declining earnings and sales.

A little stability for Precise but a lot of fall in Q3 report

November 10, 2023 – Face and fingerprint verification software maker Precise Biometrics is reporting mixed financial signals so far for fiscal 2023.

For the quarter ended September 30, the company reported a loss of SEK 7.2 million (US$660,000) on revenue of SEK 17.7 million ($1.6 million). Precise does not report per-share results. In the same period last year, the company reported a loss of SEK 7.3 million ($670,000) on revenue of SEK 18.8 million ($1.7 million).

Executives announce the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 with similarly conflicting dynamics.

For the period ended September 30, Precise reported a loss of SEK 21 million ($1.9 million) on revenue of SEK 54.7 million ($5 million). A year ago, the company said it had posted a loss of SEK 12.2 million ($1.1 million) on revenue of SEK 71.7 million ($6.57 million).

