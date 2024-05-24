SuperCom secures a new contract in North America to support youth reentry

SuperCom has secured a new contract in Northern California, with an expected annual recurring revenue of nearly $500,000. The contract was obtained through SuperCom’s fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), which specializes in providing housing and evidence-based case management services for youth transitioning from housing.

The program is set to commence in the summer of 2024 with an initial term of two years. However, the company’s announcement suggests that the client has expressed interest in extending the program beyond this initial period.

“This program underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive support services that make a tangible difference in the lives of young individuals. By focusing on evidence-based case management, we are addressing some of the most pressing needs of youth in transition,” says Ordan Trabelsi, president and CEO of SuperCom.

The program is a joint effort between LCA and its local partners, aimed at providing personalized, high-quality services to support young people as they reintegrate into the community. The initiative also seeks to offer comprehensive assistance to reduce the likelihood of participants reoffending, thus contributing to community safety.

For offender monitoring solutions, SuperCom presents PureMonitor, a cloud-based software that delivers real-time data insights and advanced tracking capabilities. It incorporates biometric authentication for offender monitoring purposes.

SuperCom provides a range of biometric solutions aimed at enhancing security, identification, and monitoring capabilities. The SuperCom PureSecurity Suite integrates various biometric technologies to offer advanced monitoring solutions for criminal justice agencies.

SuperCom has secured its fourth new contract in North America for 2024. Additionally, the company has received a contract extension from a long-standing client in its e-Government division, valued at $1.8 million. The new contract is scheduled to begin at the end of May 2024 and is expected to be completed within the following five months.

Furthermore, SuperCom offers an e-Government platform with biometric capabilities, encompassing biometric enrollment and MIV1, a verification method that utilizes live fingerprint, face, and ID card verification for person identification.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with a government customer who has trusted our solutions for over a decade. This contract not only signifies their satisfaction with our work but also their confidence in SuperCom’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality products and services,” Trabelsi says about the contract extension.

