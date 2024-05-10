Worldcoin brings biometric orbs to Peru

Worldcoin, a company dedicated to enhancing online security, has announced the commencement of biometric enrollments in Peru. The move aims to increase access to verified proof of humanness in the South American nation, as the next step on its path to issuing digital identity globally. The announcement shortly follows the company’s commitment to move into Latin American territories.

One of the offerings by Worldcoin is the World ID, a secure and permissionless identity protocol designed to enable individuals to prove their humanness online while safeguarding their privacy. This initiative comes at a time when there is a growing concern among Peruvians regarding online fraud and the proliferation of bot-generated content.

The introduction of World ID verification in Peru allows individuals over 18 years old to privately confirm their humanness across various online platforms. This capability has become increasingly crucial, as highlighted by a recent survey conducted in March 2024 by Hart Research on behalf of TFH, a contributor to Worldcoin.

The survey, which garnered responses from over 800 Peruvians, reveals a strong demand for technology-driven solutions to distinguish between humans and bots online. Approximately 90 percent of respondents expressed interest in such mechanisms, with 84 percent considering them “essential” for the future, according to Worldcoin.

Moreover, the study indicates that nearly 9 in 10 respondents were keen on utilizing technologies like World ID, which leverages biometrics for identity verification online.

Worldcoin emphasizes several security measures associated with World ID verification, including zero knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to protect public keys, personal custody to ensure data privacy, and the ability to deactivate World ID via iris code deletion for enhanced control over personal information.

Meanwhile, in addition to its operations in Peru, Worldcoin is expanding its reach through a pilot program in Mexico. World ID verifications will be available in key cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, offering individuals more control over their personal data in an era dominated by artificial intelligence (AI).

