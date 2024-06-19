FB pixel

Canadian cruise terminal gets Pangiam face biometrics for ID verification

| Abhishek Jadhav
Canadian cruise terminal gets Pangiam face biometrics for ID verification
 

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have joined forces to implement face biometrics for streamlining the manual document verification process during passenger boarding at the Canada Place cruise terminal in Vancouver.

The face biometrics system, developed by Pangiam, a subsidiary of BigBear.ai, utilizes passenger photos captured during the boarding process and cross-references these images with those in the individuals’ pre-trip travel documents to verify their identities. The system aims to enhance the passenger experience, optimize terminal operations, and enhance border security for both United States and Canadian passengers.

Pangiam also supplies biometric technology for U.S. border control, including at Atlanta International Airport. CBP has already rolled out face biometrics at a dozen cruise terminals in the U.S.

Kevin McAleenan, president of BigBear, former acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and former CBP commissioner says, “Our approach uses state-of-the-art computer vision and AI to capture accurate facial recognition in real-time and instantly transmits to secure biometric matching services, ensuring immediate passenger identity verification.”

The implementation of the facial biometric program is custom-designed for the Canada Place terminal. This program has been tailored to meet the operational needs of the terminal and supports open-loop pre-inspection for passengers in the Canadian marine environment. It is replacing the previous automatic passport kiosks that were introduced in 2015.

SSA Marine, the entity responsible for managing the terminal’s operations on behalf of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, is supporting the implementation of this program at the Canada Place cruise terminal. “SSA Marine is delighted to collaborate with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and CBP to introduce facial biometrics technology at the Canada Place cruise ship terminal,” says Elise Ferguson, general manager for Vancouver at SSA Marine.

By automating the identity verification process, the terminal can operate more efficiently and redirect resources to more crucial aspects of border security and terminal operations. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the port is anticipating a record 1.27 million passengers between March 11 and October 29, 2024, with 329 scheduled cruise ship visits.   

