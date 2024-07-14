Biometric passports get refresh in Indonesia, face hurdles in Lebanon and Kenya

Nations across the global south are looking to biometric passports as the next generation of travel documents. Indonesia will mark its 80th anniversary of independence with a new biometric passport design. Lebanon is wading through technical and logistical snags in the issuance of biometric passports. And Kenyans will now have to verify their biometrics for identity verification during travel.

According to the Jakarta Globe, the Indonesian government’s celebratory passports will include upgraded security features, including a chip with biometric data, UV light features and additional holograms. The passports will launch on August 17, 2025, which is Indonesia’s Independence Day.

In Lebanon, officials say attempts to issue biometric passports to Lebanese people residing abroad are being hampered by challenges with biometric data collection, primarily fingerprints. At present, biometric passports can only be issued from Lebanon, says a report in L’Orient Today.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Fadi Alameh, says the government has “a comprehensive understanding of the legal complexities surrounding passport issuance and document verification. We eagerly await proposals, including the suggestion to deploy fingerprint machines. Technical considerations, such as their installation in embassies and document security, are crucial.”

Kenyans are seeing delays in their biometric passport system. Citizen Digital has an article about a rash of complaints from Kenyans who were told their passports would take days or weeks for their passports to be processed, but have waited months.

Others are upset that there are still lines for biometric registration at immigration offices, despite a timed online booking system.

On the 2024 Henley Passport Index, which ranks world passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, Indonesia’s passport places 68th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 78 countries; Kenya ranks 70th with access to 76 countries, and Lebanon ranks 96th with access to 45 countries.

