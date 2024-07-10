Digital ID interoperability and policy to be focus of joint work by DIACC, OIX

Interoperability is something of a holy grail for digital identity systems. A new collaboration between the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) and the Digital ID Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) aims to solve a few more of the problem’s complicated riddles.

A release from DIACC says the two organizations will work together to compare and analyze different countries’ policies on identity management, ID verification, security, data privacy and digital identity assurance, in the interest of identifying gaps and finding opportunities to align on interoperability.

Per the release, exploration will focus on “advancing methods for participants in one framework to accept identity verification and digital credentials verified through another trust framework based on a mixture of policy acceptance and technology adoption.” Methods to describe common features of jurisdictional and sectoral trust frameworks will be distilled into shareable resources.

OIX and DIACC, it says, will “work together to create ‘intellectual capital’ to shape debate and bring about actions, moving identity management, data privacy, and security forward at pace.”

Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, says “the fantastic progress DIACC has already made across Canada is an exemplar for global interoperability and will provide much needed insight, tools and guidance to pave a much clearer way forward globally. Our plans are to share our work with other trust frameworks across the globe, by publishing the criteria and values, and in the short-term creating an interim tool for trust frameworks to use for policy areas.”

Joni Brennan, DIACC President, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Open Identity Exchange. The formalization of our liaison demonstrates progress in supporting our shared values to advance secure, user-centric digital identity solutions globally. Our collaboration will leverage each organization’s expertise to explore opportunities to foster innovation, enhance interoperability, and build public trust in digital services by identifying the alignments and gaps between jurisdictional and sectoral trust frameworks.”

