Recfaces argues biometric data privacy rule carries Olympics security risk

RecFaces is calling for facial recognition technology (FRT) to be used as a key security measure to protect critical infrastructure at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The company notes that FRT emerges as a crucial tool in bolstering security efforts, offering capabilities in identification, access control, and threat detection.

Integrated into video management systems (VMS), FRT enhances physical security by enabling swift identification of individuals against offender databases. The approach aims to help preemptively deter malicious activities. Real-time monitoring of crowd behavior could further enhance security by allowing immediate response to disruptive incidents, RecFaces claims.

“The Olympic Games stand as a monumental event for millions worldwide, posing substantial challenges to security services. Integrating facial recognition software promises 360-degree protection, drastically reducing incident response times to mere seconds, and empowering security personnel with invaluable analytical insights,” says Tamara Morozova, global CEO of RecFaces.

France has been deploying and testing AI surveillance for the 2024 Summer Olympics, but not facial recognition or other biometrics, due to a court order.

FRT contributes to cybersecurity efforts by minimizing unauthorized access to critical infrastructure and enhancing real-time data analytics capabilities, Recfaces argues. Integration with advanced AI systems provides security personnel with actionable insights to mitigate emerging threats promptly.

The vulnerabilities identified in the whitepaper released by RecFaces highlight a need for enhanced cybersecurity across sectors reliant on aging infrastructure. Outdated software and hardware systems within these sectors are particularly susceptible to modern cyber threats, increasing the likelihood of successful attacks and complicating efforts to detect and respond to incidents promptly.

The report emphasizes the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical infrastructure like public utilities, telecommunications and banking systems against evolving threats. Additional capabilities of facial recognition systems such as biometric liveness and gait detection, aim to reduce the possibilities of unauthorized access, the report suggests.

Recfaces cites Statista via Finance Online as showing that 64 percent of countries were using facial recognition by 2020, making it the most widely adopted AI surveillance technology across the world.

Additionally, the report identifies key sectors such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications as particularly vulnerable to cyber threats due to their reliance on aging infrastructure and inadequate protective measures. According to the findings, these vulnerabilities could potentially lead to disruptions in essential services and operations, posing risks to public safety and economic stability.

This year, RecFaces’ facial recognition cameras were used to secure Brazil Carnival 2024

