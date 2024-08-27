Driver survey finds lack of perceived usefulness for recognition technology

While big-name companies such as Qualcomm, Ford and Mercedes have been rushing to invest in automotive biometrics, vehicle owners seem overwhelmed with technology features that solve problems they didn’t know they had, a new survey has shown.

The 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study conducted by consumer insights company J.D. Power shows that biometric recognition technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint readers and gesture recognition have fallen out of favor among drivers.

“Not only do owners say that interior gesture controls can be problematic (43.4 problems per 100 vehicles), but 21 percent of these owners also say this technology lacks functionality,” the report notes.

The survey is based on responses from nearly 82,000 car owners of new models of vehicles after 90 days of ownership. While the report does not offer concrete numbers on the popularity of biometric technology, it warns that lack of perceived usefulness means lost value for automakers that have invested millions of dollars into bringing them to market.

Despite the sense of technology fatigue among drivers, companies such as BASF subsidiary trinamiX or Korean startup Deep-In-Sight continue to invest in biometric solutions that could have broader use, such as in-cabin monitoring. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also formulating rules requiring all new vehicles to use biometrics to measure driver inebriation starting in 2026.

Article Topics

automotive biometrics | biometrics | consumer adoption | consumer electronics | facial recognition | gesture recognition