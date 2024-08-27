FB pixel

Driver survey finds lack of perceived usefulness for recognition technology

Automotive biometrics solve a problem that owners didn’t know they had
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
Driver survey finds lack of perceived usefulness for recognition technology
 

While big-name companies such as Qualcomm, Ford and Mercedes have been rushing to invest in automotive biometrics, vehicle owners seem overwhelmed with technology features that solve problems they didn’t know they had, a new survey has shown.

The 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study conducted by consumer insights company J.D. Power shows that biometric recognition technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint readers and gesture recognition have fallen out of favor among drivers.

“Not only do owners say that interior gesture controls can be problematic (43.4 problems per 100 vehicles), but 21 percent of these owners also say this technology lacks functionality,” the report notes.

The survey is based on responses from nearly 82,000 car owners of new models of vehicles after 90 days of ownership. While the report does not offer concrete numbers on the popularity of biometric technology, it warns that lack of perceived usefulness means lost value for automakers that have invested millions of dollars into bringing them to market.

Despite the sense of technology fatigue among drivers, companies such as BASF subsidiary trinamiX or Korean startup Deep-In-Sight continue to invest in biometric solutions that could have broader use, such as in-cabin monitoring. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also formulating rules requiring all new vehicles to use biometrics to measure driver inebriation starting in 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Somalia leverages its national ID system to drive financial inclusion

The Horn of Africa nation of Somalia has taken its digital transformation push a notch high with a recent Memorandum…

 

Peter Horadan new Vouched CEO, expected to drive rapid IDV growth

Vouched has named Peter Horadan as its new chief executive officer. As a veteran in the startup scene, Horadan is…

 

Remote biometric surveillance and policing – a new frame of reference?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner In surveillance perspective is everything. Your viewpoint affects what you…

 

More Latin American regulators suspicious of Worldcoin data collection practices

In attempting to establish its World ID protocol and WLD cryptocurrency, much-interrogated iris biometrics scheme Worldcoin may have to settle…

 

World Bank pledges to close access gap to official ID, digital payments

The World Bank has pledged that it will continue to offer support through its Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative to…

 

FBI, CISA warn of threats to election systems that could compromise voters’ PII

U.S. federal law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies issued a warning to election officials at all levels across the nation to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events