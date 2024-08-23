Ethiopia hiring technology consultants to support the national ID program

The Ethiopian government, in collaboration with the World Bank Group, has advertised four new job openings for individual consultants to strengthen its technological team for the national digital ID project.

The available positions are for a senior DevOps expert, senior system analyst, modular open-source identification platform (MOSIP) architect, and senior software architect. Each role is for a fixed duration of 12 months with the possibility of extension.

According to the job posting, the senior DevOps expert will be responsible for enhancing the team’s processes, automating infrastructure, and establishing a strong CI/CD pipeline.

The individual will also ensure compliance with DevOps principles. The ideal candidate should possess over 15 years of IT experience, including a minimum of 10 years in cloud architecture and DevOps.

As for the senior system analyst, this individual will take charge of leading and supporting the national ID program (NIDP) product management and engineering teams. Key responsibilities will include coordinating application/database development, enhancing software systems, and ensuring software hardware integration.

The platform architect will be responsible for developing, integrating, and maintaining platform components to ensure that the platform meets performance, accuracy, and scalability requirements.

Additionally, the senior software architect will work on developing functional interfaces between internal subsystems and external systems, including databases for the NIDP platform. The candidate should have experience in software design, particularly with MOSIP.

The NIDP recently announced the recruitment of a financial officer who will be responsible for supporting the Program Management Unit (PMU) in establishing the financial operations of the program.

