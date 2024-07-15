Ethiopia hiring consultant for financial management of its national ID

The Ethiopian government, with the support of the World Bank, is seeking a financial officer to be a consultant for the Ethiopia digital ID project. The officer will be responsible for supporting the Program Management Unit (PMU) within the National ID Program (NIDP) in setting up the financial side of its operations.

The financial officer’s specific tasks will include budgeting and planning, accounting and reporting, funds management, internal control, external and internal audit, and financial analysis.

The consultant will be hired for a full-time position with an initial contract period of 12 months. Based on performance and the availability of the project budget, there is potential for a contract extension.

The objective is to implement effective financial management for the Ethiopia Digital ID for Inclusion and Services Project, and the national ID, Fayda.

The International Centre for Tax & Development has highlighted that integrating the national ID Fayda with the tax system could enhance the quality of tax data, taxpayer experience, and compliance monitoring.

The Ethiopian News Agency has reported that the country’s national ID project aims to register more than 90 million users, making it one of the world’s largest digital ID systems. The website of the national ID program shows that over 7 million Ethiopian citizens have signed up for the program. NIDP ED Yodahe Zemichael told Biometric Update during ID4Africa 2022 that Ethiopia is targeting 70 million registrations by 2025.

Last year, the Government of Ethiopia and the World Bank Group signed an agreement to launch the country’s digital ID project with $350 million in funding, for five years from 2023 to 2029. The project will facilitate access to and delivery of public and private sector services.

