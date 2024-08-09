Humane making changes amid avalanche of returns, rumors

The AI Pin by Humane had initially generated high sales expectations, but it faced a setback due to negative reviews from influential technology reviewers and a significant number of returns. As of June, approximately 8,000 units of the AI Pin remained unreturned, decreasing to around 7,000 presently. Now executives may be looking for an exit, or at least a humane ending.

The lifetime sales of the AI Pin and its accessories exceeded $9 million, but over $1 million worth of products were returned (some possibly due to “a fire safety risk”), and approximately 1,000 orders were canceled before shipment, reports The Verge.

The company has a long runway, due to having raised over $200 million from investors such as Sam Altman and Marc Benioff. The Verge also mentions the company’s efforts to stabilize its operations in response to a June report of HP’s interest in the acquisition of Humane.

Humane is encountering issues with returned AI Pins, which authenticate users with heartbeat biometrics, due to a technical limitation with T-Mobile, which prevents the hardware from being reassigned to a new user once it has been initially assigned. According to sources, The Verge reports that the returned AI Pins have not yet been disposed of.

In response to negative customer feedback, Zoz Cuccias, a spokesperson for Humane, informed The Verge about the release of several software updates post-launch.

Personnel changes ahead of critical next steps

Additionally, the company has implemented changes in its executive team, including laying off of director of customer experience, Tori Geiken, and making adjustments to key roles within the software engineering leadership.

The Information reports that the former CEO of Cisco, John Chambers, will be joining the board of directors at the company. Chambers is known for his experience with mergers and acquisitions. The appointment follows the company’s discussions with current investors about raising more funds in the form of debt, which could later be converted into equity.

Humane has appointed Rubén Caballero as its chief engineering and strategy officer. Caballero has served as a technical advisor to Humane since 2020 and will now be closely involved in internal operations and collaborations with external partners.

“As a long-time advisor to Humane’s executive team, I have been impressed by their bold vision, seeing firsthand the innovation, drive, and intellect that defines their best-in-class team. I look forward to bringing my experience and skillset to the continued advancement of Humane’s extraordinary technology to help people be more present in their lives,” Caballero says.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | consumer electronics | heartbeat biometrics | Humane AI Pin | wearables