Humane AI Pin–Futuristic wearable computer, but huge performance issues, reviewers say

| Abhishek Jadhav
Humane Inc., is a consumer electronics company, established in 2018 by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. The company launched the Humane AI Pin, which began shipping in April 2024. This wearable computer authenticates the user with heartbeat biometrics and brings AI models into everyday tasks, from answering basic queries in the style of ChatGPT to making phone calls, capturing photos, and sending text messages, among others.

According to tech gurus and YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), it’s crucial to distinguish between the device’s capabilities and its intended use. The wearable computer costs $700 and requires a $24 subscription. It relies on a cellular network – solely through T-Mobile – and possesses a distinct phone number that cannot be linked to the user’s existing one.

The Humane AI Pin is shown as the next-gen consumer device, designed to replace conventional smartphones by allowing users to minimize screen time and perform tasks with ease through various multimodal interactions such as voice commands, visual data processing, and laser-projected displays onto the user’s hand. However, according to reviews, these features, while futuristic, are often impractical.

Critics acknowledge that the Humane AI Pin is an ambitious project with significant potential. However, they note that the first device’s performance is inconsistent, with delayed responses and occasional inaccuracies. Reviewers have flagged various issues with on-palm projection, gestures, monthly subscriptions, sound quality, and thermal management.

“We have an ambitious roadmap with software refinements, new features, additional partnerships, and our SDK. All of this will enable your AI Pin to become smarter and more powerful over time. Our vision is for Cosmos to eventually exist in many different devices and form factors, to unlock new ways to interact with all of your devices,” Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorn, co-founders of Humane told The Verge.

According to a review by The Verge, the Humane AI Pin has been reported to occasionally struggle in responding to certain inquiries. For instance, when asked to evaluate a restaurant based on its reviews, despite being equipped with a GPS chip and recognition models through its camera, the device may not always provide a relevant answer. Bongiorno, the co-founder of the device, suggests that these issues may arise from model hallucinations, server difficulties, and other factors, but assures that they will be addressed with time.

The Humane AI Pin is currently available to the public, but it still has many areas that require attention and enhancement before it can become suitable for the market.

