EU AI pact sets new standards for ethical AI use across Europe

By Tony Porter, Chief Privacy Officer at Corsight AI

The European Union’s AI Pact marks a crucial step towards forming a comprehensive and ethical framework for Artificial Intelligence within the member states. This initiative stands as a proactive call to organizations, urging them to align with the impending AI Act, which emphasizes mitigating the risks associated with AI, particularly those impacting health, safety, and fundamental rights. By committing to the AI Pact, participants agree to implement measures that enhance transparency, manage risk, and foster an environment of trust in AI technologies. These commitments are preparatory steps for the broader regulatory changes anticipated with the enactment of the EU AI Act, aimed at creating a unified regulatory framework across all EU countries.

The importance of such a pact cannot be understated. It represents a collective European response to the global challenge of managing AI’s ethical implications. As AI technology weaves itself deeper into the fabric of daily life, the necessity for a robust, ethical framework becomes more apparent. I take great pride in announcing that Corsight AI is the pioneering facial recognition vendor to join the AI Pact. The AI Pact helps set high standards for AI usage, ensuring that technology advancements do not come at the cost of human rights or safety.

Moreover, the AI Pact serves as a model for the rest of the world, demonstrating how large coalitions of stakeholders can collaborate to guide the development of new technologies along ethical lines. It encourages a shift towards more transparent and accountable AI applications, promoting a safer and more trustworthy deployment of AI technologies.

As the landscape of AI continues to evolve, the foresight shown by the AI Pact in anticipating regulatory needs and ethical concerns will undoubtedly position Europe at the forefront of ethical AI development. This initiative does more than just set standards—it fosters a broader understanding of the importance of integrating ethical considerations into the fabric of technological innovation.

This proactive engagement with ethical AI, as outlined by the AI Pact, highlights the critical need for an ongoing dialogue among AI stakeholders across industries and sectors. It underscores the importance of a unified approach to AI governance that prioritizes human welfare, ensuring that AI serves as a tool for enhancing public good rather than a source of risk.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of AI integration, the principles and commitments of the EU AI Pact will be instrumental in shaping a safe, responsible, and inclusive future for AI technology. It exemplifies the kind of leadership and collaboration necessary to ensure that AI develops within a framework that respects human values and fosters public trust.

About the author

Tony Porter, OBE QPM LLB, Chief Privacy Officer at Corsight AI, previously served as the Surveillance Camera Commissioner for England and Wales under the Protection of Freedoms Act. He was Vice President and Head of Physical Security Intelligence at Barclays and Assistant Chief Constable at Greater Manchester Police before leading the North West Counter Terrorism Unit.

Article Topics

AI Act | AI Pact | biometrics | Corsight | ethics | EU | facial recognition | regulation | responsible AI