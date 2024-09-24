Europol report highlights FRT’s role in policing as civil rights concerns intensify

A new Europol report titled “AI and Policing” sheds light on how technologies utilizing artificial intelligence, particularly facial recognition, are being integrated into law enforcement, while concerns about privacy and civil rights grow.

Europol’s assessment highlights the potential benefits AI can bring to policing, through the use of predictive policing, and the analysis of large datasets in real-time.

AI, according to the report, is transforming how police forces operate. AI tools, including facial recognition, are being used to streamline crime prevention, speed up investigations, and assist in identifying criminal networks, as well as locating missing persons and children by matching unidentified individuals’ images against databases of those reported missing. However, the adoption of AI has raised ethical and legal questions, and concerns around bias in particular.

Challenges highlighted by Europol

In the Europol report, law enforcement agencies are increasingly relying on AI-powered technologies like data analytics, pattern recognition, and decision-making systems. These systems help law enforcement enhance crime detection and prevention. AI’s ability to analyze data from various sources, such as CCTV footage and social media, can provide police with crucial leads, the report highlights.

However, Europol emphasizes the necessity of balancing the technology with accountability and transparency. As AI systems become more prevalent, concerns about bias, misuse of personal data, and infringement on individual rights have surged. Europol underscores the importance of ethical frameworks and regulatory oversight so that AI-driven policing does not infringe on civil liberties.

The controversy grows

The report’s findings come amid increasing use of live facial recognition technology by police forces in Europe. According to the Herald Scotland, UK police have begun investigations into using live facial recognition at public events to monitor crowds and identify suspects in real time. Proponents argue that the technology enhances public safety, but critics warn of the risks of mass surveillance, racial profiling, and wrongful arrests.

In Belgium, there is a cautious approach to using FRT. The Brussels Times reported that Belgian police have been permitted to use facial recognition software but only under certain circumstances, such as ongoing criminal investigations. The decision to limit the use of facial recognition highlights ongoing concerns about privacy rights, especially as countries within the European Union face increasing pressure to comply with data protection regulations like the GDPR.

Opposition to widespread use of real-time facial recognition

Across the European Union, opposition to unfettered use of facial recognition is growing. The German Data Protection Conference (DSK) recently issued a resolution on the use of automatic – or “live” – facial recognition systems by security authorities. The DSK’s concerns, outlined in a statement from September 2024, warn against the use of facial recognition technology in public surveillance, calling it an intensive method that undermines fundamental human rights and personal freedoms.

The chairman of the conference of independent data protection supervisory authorities of the federal and state government (DSK), the Hessian commissioner for data protection and freedom of information, Dr. Alexander Roßnagel, states: “Measures that interfere so deeply with the fundamental rights of many people, set a specific legal basis. This is limited by Union law (Ordinance on Artificial Intelligence, Charter of Fundamental Rights) and German constitutional law (Basic Law, state constitutions).

The EU’s AI Act explicitly bars the use of real-time remote biometric identification in public spaces, except under particular conditions.

“The use of automated facial recognition – if it is permissible at all – must be made absolutely necessary for the protection of high-ranking legal interests and, depending on the deployment scenario and intensity of the encroachment, appropriate prerequisites. The legal basis for their use must provide for sufficient requirements for the protection of fundamental rights and additional protection mechanisms.”

