ID.me and Liminal strengthen executive teams

ID.me and Liminal have made appointments to strengthen their executive leadership teams. ID.me has named Scott Meyer its new chief technology officer, while Liminal has appointed Filip Verley its chief information officer, among three other key executive appointments. Additionally, IBIA, an international trade group, has welcomed Intesh Singh as a new member of its board of directors.

ID.me names Scott Meyer as chief technology officer

ID.me has appointed Scott Meyer as its new chief technology officer, succeeding Tanel Suurhans, the current CTO and co-founder. Meyer’s experience developing complex, data-driven systems will benefit the company as it plans to enhance its digital identity platform.

Meyer brings decades of software engineering expertise, having previously worked at LinkedIn and Google.

During his tenure at LinkedIn, he held the title of distinguished software engineer for over ten years and was key in developing LIquid, a relational graph database. Additionally, Meyer led the development of Freebase at Google, which served as the foundation for Google’s Knowledge Graph.

“I have a long track record of building principled, innovative solutions to hard problems. I’m excited to join Blake Hall and the team at ID.me to continue building the Identity Graph to make the world a safer and more trusted place,” says Scott Meyer.

As Suurhans steps down from the CTO role, he will assume a new position as a distinguished engineer within the company. In this capacity, he will continue focusing on the company’s technology strategy and guiding the engineering teams.

Liminal makes key executive leadership appointments

Liminal has named Filip Verley as the chief information officer to lead the company’s strategic initiatives and product roadmap. Verley will also oversee the pricing and performance syndicate program to equip clients with insights and tools for shaping pricing strategies and enhancing performance metrics.

Verley brings experience in product innovation and financial crime compliance, particularly in fraud prevention and identity verification. Having worked at technology firms such as Google and Airbnb, Verley has contributed to projects including age assurance programs at Google and digital identity verification for guests and hosts at Airbnb.

“I look forward to working with the talented teams here to create impactful products and continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation for our clients,” says Filip Verley.

Other executive leadership appointments at Liminal include hiring Will Charnley as chief operating officer, Joe Stuntz returning to the company as a principal advisor, and Will St. Clair as managing director and partner.

IBIA appoints Intesh Singh to board of directors

The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) has welcomed Intesh Singh to its board of directors. Currently serving as the head of smart spaces and video intelligence at Hitachi Digital Services, Singh manages the global portfolio of biometric solutions.

Singh’s expertise in biometric systems and driving AI-powered digital transformation across diverse industries will become important in advancing the IBIA’s strategic direction. Specifically, he will focus on promoting the adoption of biometrics and smart technology in global markets.

“IBIA is playing a critical role as identity and biometrics continue to become increasingly important in a globally connected world, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board as we represent this growing industry,” says Intesh Singh.

