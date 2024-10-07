FB pixel

Calls grow for investigation into Police Scotland’s live facial recognition tactics

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Calls grow for investigation into Police Scotland’s live facial recognition tactics
 

In light of growing scrutiny over the deployment of live facial recognition technology, Police Scotland is facing renewed calls for an investigation into its practices, which critics describe as “Orwellian.” The concerns stem from recent revelations about the extent to which the police are using this controversial technology, with critics warning that it could fundamentally alter the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

A report from the Scottish Daily Express highlights that, despite assurances of careful use, the reality of Police Scotland’s facial recognition capabilities raises alarms among civil liberties advocates. The technology has been employed to identify individuals in crowds, and the lack of transparency regarding its deployment and effectiveness has prompted demands for an independent review.

However, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are inquiring with the Scottish government about whether legal advice has been obtained and if ministers have consulted with the police regarding the proposed plans. Justice spokesperson Liam McArthur has submitted 40 parliamentary questions concerning the policy, pressing the Scottish government for answers around its engagement with Police Scotland and the rollout of live facial recognition.

Last year, McArthur also urged for an expansion of the biometrics commissioner’s role to encompass all types of biometric data, including the facial recognition technology utilized in schools, retail stores, supermarkets, and various public spaces. However, in the same year, Scotland’s biometrics commissioner accused Police Scotland’s biometric evidence-sharing pilot of being criminal.

The Scotsman also emphasizes the risks associated with facial recognition technology, stating that it could “dramatically reframe police ties with the public.” Experts warn that widespread use of such surveillance tools may lead to a chilling effect on public freedom and trust, with citizens increasingly wary of being monitored in everyday settings. The consensus is that the combination of facial recognition with existing police powers could pose a threat to civil liberties, potentially turning Scotland into a surveillance state.

Privacy campaigners are urging the Scottish government to take action, arguing that without proper oversight, the technology could lead to discrimination and unjust profiling. They, like McArthur, advocate for a comprehensive review of the policy surrounding facial recognition, calling for clear guidelines on its use and robust measures to protect citizens’ rights.

Police Scotland’s five-year digitization plan includes real-time biometric analytics and body-worn video cameras, set to be rolled out in 2025 once privacy concerns are ironed out.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GSA biometrics evaluation raises scope and purpose questions ahead of pilot

An evaluation of biometric identity verification technologies recently conducted by the U.S. General Services Administration assessed their accuracy, both overall…

 

PimEyes says Meta glasses integration could have ‘irreversible consequences’

Two Harvard students made headlines after converting Meta’s smart glasses into a device that automatically captures people’s faces with facial…

 

Police use FRT in exactly the ways critics fear: Washington Post

Police in the U.S. are making arrests based on facial recognition technology, and those who are being arrested don’t know…

 

Hong Kong gets more cameras sparking fears of repression

More streets in Hong Kong are being filled with cameras with facial recognition, sparking fears over the technology’s potential for…

 

RAND warns of hostile use of AI deepfakes, risks to privacy, democracy

Of the many risks that are explored in a new RAND Europe report, one of the most pressing involves rogue…

 

Parsons gets $1.9M US Army technical direction letter for next-gen biometrics

The US Army granted a technical direction letter worth $1.9 million to Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons Corporation for the acquisition of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events