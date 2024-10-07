Calls grow for investigation into Police Scotland’s live facial recognition tactics

In light of growing scrutiny over the deployment of live facial recognition technology, Police Scotland is facing renewed calls for an investigation into its practices, which critics describe as “Orwellian.” The concerns stem from recent revelations about the extent to which the police are using this controversial technology, with critics warning that it could fundamentally alter the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

A report from the Scottish Daily Express highlights that, despite assurances of careful use, the reality of Police Scotland’s facial recognition capabilities raises alarms among civil liberties advocates. The technology has been employed to identify individuals in crowds, and the lack of transparency regarding its deployment and effectiveness has prompted demands for an independent review.

However, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are inquiring with the Scottish government about whether legal advice has been obtained and if ministers have consulted with the police regarding the proposed plans. Justice spokesperson Liam McArthur has submitted 40 parliamentary questions concerning the policy, pressing the Scottish government for answers around its engagement with Police Scotland and the rollout of live facial recognition.

Last year, McArthur also urged for an expansion of the biometrics commissioner’s role to encompass all types of biometric data, including the facial recognition technology utilized in schools, retail stores, supermarkets, and various public spaces. However, in the same year, Scotland’s biometrics commissioner accused Police Scotland’s biometric evidence-sharing pilot of being criminal.

The Scotsman also emphasizes the risks associated with facial recognition technology, stating that it could “dramatically reframe police ties with the public.” Experts warn that widespread use of such surveillance tools may lead to a chilling effect on public freedom and trust, with citizens increasingly wary of being monitored in everyday settings. The consensus is that the combination of facial recognition with existing police powers could pose a threat to civil liberties, potentially turning Scotland into a surveillance state.

Privacy campaigners are urging the Scottish government to take action, arguing that without proper oversight, the technology could lead to discrimination and unjust profiling. They, like McArthur, advocate for a comprehensive review of the policy surrounding facial recognition, calling for clear guidelines on its use and robust measures to protect citizens’ rights.

Police Scotland’s five-year digitization plan includes real-time biometric analytics and body-worn video cameras, set to be rolled out in 2025 once privacy concerns are ironed out.

